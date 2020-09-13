Nagaon/Shillong, Sept 13 (PTI) Meghalaya Power Minister James P K Sangma, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, had a narrow escape after a car in his convoy hit a truck in Assam on Sunday, police said.

The minister, brother of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, escaped unhurt while four of his security personnel were injured in the accident that took place near Nonoi in Assam around 4.30 am when they were returning to Meghalaya from Manipur.

"They were immediately taken to a hospital," police said.

The accident occurred when a car in his convoy hit a stationary truck in front of a petrol depot on National Highway 36, police said. An official said in Shillong that the minister has reached home safely.

"We have collected his samples for RT-PCR test to ascertain his COVID-19 status," Meghalaya Health Services director Aman War told PTI.

He is now under home quarantine, War said.

The Meghalaya minister had tested positive for the infection during Rapid Antigen Test at Imphal airport on Saturday, the official said.

Police spokesperson Gabriel Iangrai said in Shillong, "At present both the damaged vehicles have been taken from the accident spot to Nonoi outpost for legal procedures and police officers of the state are coordinating with their Assam counterparts for necessary action." While returning from Delhi, the minister went to Manipur on Saturday to attend a function of his party, the National People's Party, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

