Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the state's first football ground with a running track recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) in Jagdalpur city.

The chief minister also participated in running on the running track in Chhattisgarh's first football ground.

"Many playing grounds recognized by FIFA were inaugurated today, for hockey, football, basketball, gym, indoor games, etc. Now children from Bastar will go to the international level and play for the Olympics. Bastar is now changing," said Baghel while addressing the event today.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Ardor Football Academy of Bhubaneswar (Odisha), DFA Bastar, and Bastar District Administration in the presence of CM Baghel.

The MoU was signed to make community football more popular at grass root level in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

