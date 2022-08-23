Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah even as he praised his own government by highlighting its various developmental schemes.

The Congress CM talked about the issues they discussed and also

He said that he discussed about the funds from the central taxes with the Home Minister.

"All the states received funds from central tax before 2017-18 session, but our state has not yet received around Rs 1,000-1,200 crore, due to which we are facing some crunch, we raised this issue to the home minister and also during the NITI Aayog, the Kangawa district became Naxal-free, but the Rs 30 crore, which it used to get earlier for development has been stopped, instead of getting a prize, it is even not getting what it used to get earlier".

The Congress leader also took a jibe on PM Modi's 'Revdi' remark and the freebies debate.

"What is a 'Revdi', is giving money to farmers, giving free rice, reducing the fare of electricity to reach every house, ensuring various welfare to tribal communities a 'Revdi', it clearly shows that BJP is against the tribals and poor."

He also talked about the reduction in Naxal-related activities in the state and the role of developmental schemes.

"We are working with the policy of development, trust and security, under this we are increasing developmental activities, we have laid hundreds of kilometres through roads and bridges to increase connectivity, we have ensured compensation through forest rights, and are purchasing crops and other produce at optimum prices from the farmers, all these things are connecting the tribals and forest residents with the mainstream, due to this there is a fall in the Naxal recruitments, and overall we have cut off the Naxals economically," Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh CM also talked about the Shaskiya Yojana and the protests regarding it.

"We already increased the interest rate by 6 per cent, we even met the concerned people, and tried to hear their concerns, we are continuously improving the benefits of the scheme, which earlier didn't use to happen under BJP, we have been regularly fulfilling our promises and will keep on doing so".

Before this on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had commended the Chhattisgarh government and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel "for working tirelessly towards realising its ambitious vision for a truly inclusive society".(ANI)

