Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 11 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday launched the Manipur Heli Service and said the air route connectivity between Imphal and Ukhrul will serve as a convenient means of travel and transportation.

In a post on X, CM Biren Singh said, "Pleased to launch the Imphal--Ukhrul--Imphal Route, Manipur Heli Service in the presence of Hon'ble Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and other officials at my secretariat office today".

His post further said, "The air route connectivity between Imphal and Ukhrul will serve as a convenient means of travel & transportation while boosting commercial activities between the two districts, and it will further help in strengthening developmental work in various sectors".

The CM also opened District Transport Offices (DTOs) in Jiribam, Kakching, Noney, Pherzawl, and Kamjong.

In a separate post, CM Singh said, "Fulfilling the wishes of the public, these DTOs will allow drivers and vehicle owners, etc to update their necessary documents & and other required information in their own districts. It will facilitate registration, applying for licences and further enhance ease of doing business and commercial activities".

Earlier in the day, the CM expressed "deep concern" over the ongoing situation in the state.

The remarks came while addressing a public gathering.

"As the Chief Minister of Manipur, it is with deep concern and urgency that I address those who are engaging in activities detrimental to the peace, security, and integrity of our beloved state. I want to convey a clear message: such actions are not only unacceptable but also deeply reprehensible," the CM posted on X. (ANI)

