Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): With Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha closing in on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, the State Government has placed its administration on maximum alert. The system is expected to make landfall with 90-110 kmph winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts.

According to a release, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the developing situation from the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Monday and spoke with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured full support from the Union Government.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, Discusses Bilateral Ties Amid Ongoing Trade Talks (See Pics).

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to monitor the cyclone's movement hour-to-hour and take zero-risk measures, especially in coastal and low-lying habitations. The CM has also appealed to citizens to stay indoors and remain vigilant until all-clear instructions are issued.

Minister for Disaster Management & RTGS Nara Lokesh is coordinating inter-departmental response, communication systems, and district-level readiness. The Minister has directed all municipal bodies and district administrations to operate 24x7 control rooms, ensure uninterrupted communication, and issue alerts through RTGS, APSDMA and local networks.

Also Read | BSNL and Viasat Partner To Advance Satellite Technology Skills Development in India, Commercialise Uncrewed Aircraft Solutions.

Vulnerable populations including pregnant women, elderly and coastal belt residents are being shifted to safer locations, with 260 relief centres in Kakinada and 140 in Nellore stocked with food, milk and water for 2-3 days; 364 schools have been readied as shelters and over 14,000 schools declared precautionary holidays in affected areas, while all beaches have been closed and fishermen prohibited from venturing into the sea, along with red alerts issued for Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

For rescue and rapid response, 11 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been positioned with Fire Services, swimmers, OBM boats, life jackets and emergency equipment deployed across coastal zones, and the 108/104 ambulance network and medical camps have been activated in all cyclone shelters.

The RTGS War Room is functioning 24x7, tracking rainfall, wind, inundation, reservoirs, traffic and field alerts, supported by satellite phones, V-SATs, digital radios, repeaters and wireless systems to prevent network failure, while hourly situation reports are being shared with the Government and District Collectors.

Roads, power and public utilities preparedness includes deployment of JCBs, power saws and dewatering pumps across vulnerable stretches, along with Energy Rapid Restoration Teams positioned with transformers, poles, conductors and generators, while RWS tankers, chlorine tablets, bleaching powder and safe drinking water backups are kept ready.

Civil supplies and health provisions include sufficient rice, essentials and relief stock at Mandal Level Stock Points, emergency drug stocks, boat clinics, and Rapid Response Medical Teams mobilised.

To enable immediate relief work, the Government has authorised withdrawal of funds under TR-27 for rescue, evacuation, medical care, food, drinking water, sanitation and road clearance, with additional funds available for severely affected districts as needed.

Citizens are advised to remain indoors until the Government issues an all-clear, avoid beaches, low-lying areas and flooded roads, follow only official alerts from RTGS/APSDMA/Collectorates, and use emergency helplines in case of distress.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Minister for RTGS Nara Lokesh, has fully mobilised manpower, machinery, technology and resources to safeguard every life. The situation is being monitored minute-to-minute, and all departments are on highest preparedness mode. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)