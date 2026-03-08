Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the "Nari Tu Narayani" programme organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Dehradun, to honour senior women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to a release, during the event, the Chief Minister felicitated 38 senior women from across the state who have made outstanding contributions in various fields such as education, social service, entrepreneurship, environmental conservation, agriculture, culture, and water conservation.

Extending his greetings on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said that the programme honours those women whose sacrifice, struggle, affection, and values have strengthened the foundation of families, society, and the nation. He said that generations progress and society continues to move forward with the love, sacrifice, and blessings of women. As mothers, women often sacrifice their own comforts to ensure a better future for their children.

The Chief Minister said that senior women are not only the pillars of their families but also the guardians of culture, traditions, and life values. He added that the contribution of women in Uttarakhand is particularly inspiring and admirable. Women in the state manage their families while also working tirelessly in the fields and rural economy. Despite challenging circumstances, they continue to move forward with resilience and determination. He emphasised that the true strength of the mountains lies in its maternal power.

As per a release, he further stated that serving senior citizens and elderly mothers is a collective responsibility of society. The state government is implementing several welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, especially senior women. Through initiatives such as the Old Age Pension Scheme and Widow Pension Scheme, the government is providing financial assistance to women. Efforts are also being made to strengthen old-age homes in various districts and ensure better healthcare facilities for the elderly.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is providing free religious pilgrimage facilities for senior citizens. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that every elderly mother in Uttarakhand can live with dignity, security, and self-respect.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that women who excel in different fields serve as an inspiration for society. She noted that an active life keeps a person vibrant and fulfilled. She emphasised that women's empowerment begins at home and gradually spreads to society and the nation. Women carry out their responsibilities with dedication, and their strength plays a vital role in shaping families, society, and the country.

The minister added that the senior women being honoured have lived lives marked by struggle, patience, and dedication to society, making them a source of inspiration for all. Their experience and guidance are a valuable asset for the community, a release stated.

Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav informed that the main theme of this year's International Women's Day programme is "Give to Gain." In line with this theme, senior women aged 60 years and above, who remain active, self-reliant, and continue to contribute significantly to society, are being honoured. To ensure a transparent and representative selection process, one woman each from low-income, middle-income, and high-income groups was selected from every district through district-level committees. (ANI)

