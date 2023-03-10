New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called on Union Power Minister RK Singh in the national capital on Friday.

Chief Minister Dhami informed Union Minister about the power shortage in the state in the coming times.

Also Read | CISF Raising Day 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Review CISF Parade in Hyderabad on March 12.

Earlier on Friday, Dhami met Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and requested for assistance in making electric charging stations in the state and for investment in electric vehicles and battery products.

He also urged the Minister to start a Center of Excellence in Uttarakhand with industry partners for research and promotion of innovation and new technology in the automotive industry. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistani National Inadvertently Enters India in Punjab, Arrested by BSF; Handed Over to Pakistan Rangers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)