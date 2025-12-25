Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the MP Sports Festival-2025, held at the Old Multipurpose Hall near the Tibetan Market in Dehradun.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said that this occasion is not merely a date on the calendar, but a moment to pay homage to nation-building, good governance, and democratic values. He said that Atal Ji taught through his life that politics is not a means to power, but a commitment to serving the nation.

From the formation of the state of Uttarakhand to giving a new direction to the country, Atal Ji always envisioned empowering youth, sportspersons, and talent. The firm, confident, and disciplined young India emerging through sports today is an authentic tribute to his ideals.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a virtual address, guided the sportspersons and boosted their morale on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the MP Sports Festival.

He added that, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, the MP Sports Festival has today become not just an event, but a powerful platform to identify sporting talent from every village. The festival has provided youth across the state with opportunities to establish their identity at the district, state, and national levels. It stands as a strong example of translating the message of "Fit India, Sports India, Strong India" into reality.

Through this initiative, local, traditional, and folk sports have been revived, and children from all segments of society have been given opportunities to participate. Sports, he said, are the most effective medium to keep youth away from substance abuse and guide them towards a positive path.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand athletes won 103 medals at the 38th National Games, adding a golden chapter to the state's sporting history. Today, Uttarakhand is being recognised not only as Devbhoomi but also as a land of sports. The state is now among the country's leading states in terms of world-class sports infrastructure. He informed that a "Sports Legacy Plan" is being implemented in the state, under which 23 sports academies will be established in eight major cities.

These academies will provide high-level training each year to 920 world-class athletes and 1,000 other sportspersons.

The Chief Minister further said that rapid progress is underway toward establishing Uttarakhand's first Sports University in Haldwani and a Women's Sports College in Lohaghat. Under the new sports policy, medal-winning athletes at the national and international levels are being provided government jobs on an "out-of-turn" basis. Through initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Sports Development Fund, Chief Minister's Player Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister's Emerging Player Scheme, and Sports Kit Scheme, the state government is encouraging young and emerging athletes. O

On the occasion of National Sports Day, the state's outstanding sportspersons were also honoured with a cash award of ₹50 lakh each.

