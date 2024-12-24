New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to late statehood activist Indramani Badoni by garlanding his portrait on his birth anniversary at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said Indramani Badoni made a significant contribution to the movement for the formation of a separate Uttarakhand state.

Referring to Badoni as the "Gandhi of Uttarakhand," Dhami highlighted his pivotal role as the architect of the 1994 statehood movement. He praised Badoni's vision for the development of mountainous regions and his enduring contributions to the struggle for state formation.

"The occasion of the birth anniversary of late Badoni ji inspires us to make Uttarakhand a developed and leading state. His active involvement in the Uttarakhand state movement will always be remembered," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Dhami criticised the Congress party for "insulting" Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never allow their "divisive politics" to succeed.

"The Congress party has always sought to insult Dr Ambedkar. They never respected him. When Baba Saheb was made a member of the Constituent Assembly, many Congress leaders opposed him. Prime Minister Modi continues to receive public support, whether in the Haryana or Maharashtra elections, and the Congress is completely frustrated and disappointed by this. The public has taught them a lesson, and they will continue to do so. We will expose them and never allow their divisive politics to succeed," CM Dhami said during a press conference in Delhi.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing three new criminal laws, stating that these reforms would give the country a new direction.

"New laws have been implemented in the country since July, and Uttarakhand is working swiftly to enforce them. Today, these efforts were reviewed under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah. We assessed the progress in the state, including training, hardware, human resources, and work related to science and technology, as well as the police, FSL, and medico-legal sectors. I thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their efforts. These new laws will help give the country a new direction," Dhami said. (ANI)

