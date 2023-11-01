Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad visited the iconic Atal Foot Over Bridge connecting the western and eastern parts of the Sabarmati Riverfront on Wednesday evening.

During his visit Dhami described it as an unmatched example of modern technology and said that this bridge attracts tourists with its beautiful structure and also with the beauty of Sabarmati. In regard to this, better arrangements have also been made for the movement of people.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister was briefed by Project Head of Atal Bridge. CM Dhami also instructed Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey to explore the possibilities of building a bridge on the lines of Atal Bridge in Uttarakhand as well. During this he also met tourists from different states to see the Atal Bridge.

Earlier in the day, Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and said that the Sabarmati Riverfront is a symbol of the wonderful coordination of ecology and economy.

"Unprecedented work has been done under the leadership and guidance of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat state and currently the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. This front is a symbol of the wonderful coordination between ecology and economy," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

