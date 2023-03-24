New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to install flow meters on all underground reservoirs in the national capital to curb water wastage.

At a meeting to review water-related issues, he also asked officials to install tube wells and reverse osmosis systems in areas having high groundwater tables.

The CM has also called a meeting on March 31 to discuss issues related to land availability for the installation of tube wells.

Delhi requires around 1,350 million gallons of water a day (MGD), but the DJB supplies 990 MGD.

It gets 675 MGD of water from Haryana through two canals and the Yamuna and 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal. The rest is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.

The government is installing more tube wells in areas having high groundwater tables to meet the demand-supply gap.

