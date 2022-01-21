Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 21 (ANI): Just after issuing directions to stop auctioning of agricultural land on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that once the bill becomes a law, no Tehsildar would dare take such a step.

"We had passed a bill in Rajasthan Assembly that barred the auction of up to five acres of land. We had sent it to the Governor, who, I believe, sent it to the Union Home Ministry. If this Bill becomes a law, no Tehsildar would dare take such a step," said Ashok Gehlot while addressing the reporters on Thursday.

Also Read | Statehood Day 2022: Amit Shah Greets People of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Foundation Day.

Gehlot on Thursday issued directions to stop auctioning agricultural land if farmers are unable to pay off their loans to the banks.

"State Government has directed officers to stop auctioning under Removal of Difficulties Act by banks if farmers are unable to pay off their loans," read the directions. (ANI)

Also Read | Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S22 Series at Its February Unpacked Event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)