Morigaon (Assam) [India], June 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the flood-affected Barak valley area where a resident braved flood waters to greet him with a 'Gamusa'.

The flood situation in Assam has been marginally improving, but more than 25 lakh people of 27 districts of the state are still affected by the deluge.

In central Assam's Morigaon district, 285 villages and nearly 11,000 hectares of cropland are still under flood waters of Kopili and Kolong river.

"It's been 2-3 weeks and we are in big trouble. I am a second-year student of Higher Secondary and all my books have been ruined due to this flood", Nitumoni Nath, a local.

Dr M Ali," Me and team have come from Laharighat because the situation here is very intense. Due to floods, most of the people have lost their homes. Fever, cold and cough and diarrhoea has become most common diseases this time".

He further added, "skin diseases are also one of the concern in this flood situation. We are trying to help the victims in all possible manner."

Many flood affected people of Jagi Bhakatgaon area in the district are taking shelter on roads, embankments and high lands since last couple of days after the devastating flood damaged houses of many villagers and inundated the entire area.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four people including two children died after drowned in flood waters in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang and Golaghat district in last 24 hours.

The devastating flood and landslides have claimed 121 human lives in the state this year so far.

The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided that teams led by Ministers of Assam government and supported by the senior secretaries will visit the affected areas in the state shortly to oversee the damage assessment followed by the severe flood in Assam.

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) of the entire state would also be arranged for damage assessment.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel of Itanagar and Bhubaneswar as well as prepositioned NDRF teams in Assam along with Indian Army, SDRF, Fire & Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in rescue operations and relief distributions.

The water level of Kopili is still flowing above danger level mark at Kampur in Nagaon district and Dharamtul in Morigaon district and Brahmaputra river in Dhubri. (ANI)

