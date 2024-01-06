Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha member and senior TDP leader, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Saturday urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a white paper on the facts mentioned in the book 'Jagan failed in 85 per cent of promises' published by the TDP.

Addressing media persons at the party headquarters here, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar felt that Chief Minister Jagan should go to the people asking for votes only after explaining facts to them with regard to the implementation of the promises.

"Chief Minister has implemented only 15 per cent of the promises that he has made to the people through Navaratnalu, his party's election manifesto and during his pada yatra as the leader of the Opposition," the MP said.

Observing that the four-year and nine-month rule of CM Jagan is filled with destruction, dictatorship, corruption and full of brazen lies, Kanakamedala said that the Chief Minister is simply deceiving the people by claiming that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises.

"It is not deceiving people by making a false claim that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises but he should reply to the questions raised by the TDP," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"What happened to the promise of total prohibition, cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Special Category States for the State, filling up of vacant posts in various government wings and the revision of salaries of the municipal employees, Mr Kanakamedala asked. This apart, till now there is no mention of completing the Polavaram project, the capital city of Amaravathi and the assurance given to the farmers that they will be paid Rs 12,500 every year," he added.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar further stated that the entire State is totally devastated by terrorising the people misusing the police system.

"The fact is that Andhra Pradesh suffered more loss after Mr Jagan became the Chief Minister than when the State was bifurcated," he said.

"It takes at least another 15 years for the State to recover from this damage and this is possible only if Mr Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again, the Rajya Sabha member observed. The State can come out of these clutches and the people can regain their happiness only when they vote the TDP-Jana Sena combine to power to make Chandrababu the chief minister again," the TDP senior leader added. (ANI)

