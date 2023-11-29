New Delhi, November 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has passed a proposal of 6589 new jobs in the Delhi Municipal Corporation which will include 2949 security guards and 3640 cleaning personnel.

"Today there is another good news for the people of Delhi. Today we have passed the proposal of 6589 new jobs in Delhi Municipal Corporation. These new jobs will include 2949 security guards and 3640 cleaning personnel. MCD schools will now have separate sweepers for cleanliness and security guards for security," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Kejriwal mentioned that like the state government, the civic body is also working on giving priority to education so as to prepare the coming generation and provide them with a better environment. MCD Passed Resolution for 6,589 New Jobs for Security Guards and Cleaning Personnel, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Like the Delhi Government, we are also working on education on priority basis in the Municipal Corporation. These new jobs will also provide employment to many of our youth. Our aim is to prepare the coming generation and provide them a better environment. We will not allow any shortcomings in the field of education at any level," the Delhi Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

