Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 20 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma launched the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme on Wednesday which will be effective from April this year, at the Assembly Annexe Conference Hall in Aizawl.

The Chief Minister said that, the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme aims to replace the previous healthcare schemes to ensure that empanelled hospitals no longer face difficulties and to provide comprehensive coverage and protection.

"The scheme was introduced following a thorough evaluation of the state's progress over the past five years. Despite financial challenges, the government has prioritized this scheme, and banks have assured their full cooperation, making the scheme viable," Lalduhoma said.

The Chief Minister further said that, initially, the scheme was planned with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan, and the process is ongoing.

"However, even if the ADB loan does not materialize, the state government is confident of successfully implementing the scheme. Since the scheme is set to commence in April, the government plans to allocate Rs. 14.50 crore this month to settle outstanding healthcare bills," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that development and the well-being of the people are inseparable, and a robust healthcare system is crucial for the welfare of all.

He expressed his belief that the people would welcome this initiative.

"The scheme will be implemented online and in a paperless manner, ensuring efficiency. It will also operate on a cashless system, eliminating the need for individuals to pay out of pocket. The scheme covers all government employees, civil pensioners, the general public, and all those possessing Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Citizens can enroll in the scheme during the scheduled period, and the annual registration fee for a family is set at Rs 2,500. The scheme provides healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5,00,000. Government employees and civil pensioners shall contribute through deductions from their monthly income," the Chief Minister said.

The launch event was organised during the recess of the Assembly Session. It was chaired by H Lalengmawia, Commissioner and Secretary, Lalbiakzama, Speaker, K Sapdanga, Home Minister, Lalrinpuii, Health & Family Welfare Minister, other Ministers, MLAs, key officials attended the programme. (ANI)

