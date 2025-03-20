Surat Shocker: 2 Minors Attack Man With Sharp Weapon for Messaging Accused’s Girlfriend on Instagram in Amroli, Arrested

Surat, March 20: In a shocking incident, two minors attacked a 19-year-old man after he sent an Instagram message to the girlfriend of one of the accused. The altercation escalated when the accused, along with his friend, confronted the victim and assaulted him with a sharp weapon. The victim sustained serious injuries and collapsed as the attackers fled the scene. Police have arrested both minors and launched an investigation.

According to a Times of India report, the incident unfolded when Shafiq Shaikh, who lives in Amroli with his family, was called by the accused minors on Monday evening. The confrontation began after one of the minors objected to Shaikh sending Instagram messages to his girlfriend. After a heated exchange, a scuffle broke out between the accused and Shaikh, who was accompanied by three of his friends. Amid the chaos, one of the minors pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Shaikh multiple times. Surat Shocker: Woman Traveling With Child Lured at Ahmedabad Bus Stand, Raped for 48 Hours by 2 Ragpickers in Utran; Accused Arrested.

He sustained serious injuries to his stomach, back, and thigh before collapsing on the spot. As per the report, after the attack, the accused threatened Shaikh not to contact the girl again before fleeing the scene. Bystanders gathered at the location as the victim lay injured, prompting them to rush him to Kiran Hospital for treatment. Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Throws Foetus Near Drain in Gujarat As Instagram Lover Flees After Giving Her Abortion Pills, Investigation Underway.

Doctors stated that Shaikh was in serious condition, and he is currently receiving medical care. Following the attack, Amroli police launched an investigation and quickly apprehended both minor accused. Authorities have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

