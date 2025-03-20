Surat Shocker: 2 Minors Attack Man With Sharp Weapon for Messaging Accused’s Girlfriend on Instagram in Amroli, Arrested

In a shocking incident, two minors attacked a 19-year-old man after he sent an Instagram message to the girlfriend of one of the accused.

News Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2025 03:18 PM IST
Surat Shocker: 2 Minors Attack Man With Sharp Weapon for Messaging Accused’s Girlfriend on Instagram in Amroli, Arrested
Instagram Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Surat, March 20: In a shocking incident, two minors attacked a 19-year-old man after he sent an Instagram message to the girlfriend of one of the accused. The altercation escalated when the accused, along with his friend, confronted the victim and assaulted him with a sharp weapon. The victim sustained serious injuries and collapsed as the attackers fled the scene. Police have arrested both minors and launched an investigation.

According to a Times of India report, the incident unfolded when Shafiq Shaikh, who lives in Amroli with his family, was called by the accused minors on Monday evening. The confrontation began after one of the minors objected to Shaikh sending Instagram messages to his girlfriend. After a heated exchange, a scuffle broke out between the accused and Shaikh, who was accompanied by three of his friends. Amid the chaos, one of the minors pulled out a sharp weapon and attacked Shaikh multiple times. Surat Shocker: Woman Traveling With Child Lured at Ahmedabad Bus Stand, Raped for 48 Hours by 2 Ragpickers in Utran; Accused Arrested.

He sustained serious injuries to his stomach, back,

