Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not taking any steps to address the concerns of the junior doctors. CM Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with doctors on Monday.

Dilip Ghosh said, "Regarding the mess in the health department, those who are culprits are never punished. If there are any problems, a few doctors are suspended. The doctors who are causing irregularities are safe because they are attached to the party. Junior doctors keep protesting because of behaviour towards them. They are not heard and their problems are not addressed."

The State Level Grievance Redressal Committee of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal is organising 'Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva' today in Kolkata involving many medical professionals of the State. CM Mamata Banerjee will grace the occasion.

Earlier on February 9, doctors took out a silent rally in Kolkata against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, on the victim's birthday, protesting doctors demanded punishment for all concerned in Abhaya's murder, torture and evidence tampering.

Protesting Dr Sukanta Chakraborthy said, "Our demand is the punishment of all concerned in Abhaya's murder, torture and evidence tampering. Also, those who are involved in corruption in the government healthcare system."

Junior and senior doctors along with Citizen Forum took out a silent rally from College Square to Shyambazar in Kolkata against the heinous crime on Sunday.

Another protesting doctor said, "Everyone knows that only one person is not the culprit. For 6 months we have been on the street. We will continue to protest till we don't get justice. Today is Abhaya's birthday. She liked to provide help. Today West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front in Sodepur arranged two camps where free treatment and free medicine were provided. We want to carry her thoughts forward."

Reacting to the allegations of CM Mamata Banerjee that BJP are taking fake voters from Bihar, Dilip Ghosh said that fake voters are brought from Bangladesh.

He further said, "Fake voters are brought from Bangladesh. Central force, and we caught them. False voter cards, aadhar cards, ration cards all are made in West Bengal. 62 lakh ration cards have been cancelled who were from Bangladesh. TMC prepares the voters list by convincing the BDO. There are over 40 lakh fake voters in the state." (ANI)

