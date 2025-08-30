Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take punitive action against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra if the Chief Minister did not agree to the TMC MP's reported remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He demanded an apology from the West Bengal Chief Minister for the alleged remarks made by Mahua Moitra.

In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai shared, "The remark made by the Trinamool Congress MP against the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji is not only objectionable but also a serious criminal act. Such audacity to make such remarks would not be possible without the backing of the Trinamool Congress high command and Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Smt. Mamata Banerjee Ji should clarify whether she agrees with Mahua Moitra Ji's statement or not. If she does not agree, then she should take punitive action against her party leader and apologise to the entire country for this act."

He further said that such remarks were an insult to the honour of 140 crore countrymen.

"The use of such indecent language against the Home Minister, who is working as the guardian of the country's security and unity, exposes the opposition's malicious mindset and political bankruptcy. This remark is an insult to the honour of 140 crore countrymen," he further said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "head should be cut off" for failing to check the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

Earlier, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra's reported remarks.

Prasad said, "Her statement is condemnable. Her membership has been revoked once. Now, will she want to repeat this again? She used such words against the country's home minister; what status do such people have? What kind of people does Mamata Banerjee have?"

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 after the House accepted the recommendations of the Ethics Committee's probe report on cash-for-query charges against her. (ANI)

