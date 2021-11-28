Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee expressed her condolences over the death of 18 people in the Nadia road accident.

"Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time," she tweeted.

Also Read | IPO Update: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Tega Industries IPOs to Hit Mkt Next Week to Raise Rs 7,868 Crore.

"Government of West Bengal will extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims. We are beside you in this sad hour," the Chief Minister said in another tweet.

As per the police officials, at least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district. The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Falls to Death From 10th Floor Balcony in Sector 75.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also expressed his grief over the mishap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)