Noida, November 28: A 3-year-old boy died on Saturday afternoon after falling from the balcony of a 10th floor flat of a residential building in Sector 75. The boy's family had shifted to their flat six months ago. The little one's father has a shop in Chandni Chowk in Delhi while his mother is a homemaker.

As per the reports, the boy’s mother was feeding him on the balcony in the afternoon. She went inside the room for a few minutes, on returning, she found her baby was not there. It is believed that the kid had climbed on the balcony railing and slipped. Surat: Toddler Falls Off Eighth Floor of Residential Tower While Playing, Dies; Video Captures Tragic Incident.

“The security guards found the child critically wounded and immediately rushed him to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, a police team reached the spot after getting information from the locals," reported Hindustan Times quoting SHO Vinod Kumar as saying.

As per the police, the family was too shocked to speak and requested to be left alone. No complaint was registered by the boy's family in this regard, they also refused to conduct an autopsy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).