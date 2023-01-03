Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited Sabroom on Monday to review preparations ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to flag off 'Jan Viswas Yatra'.

Focusing upon the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Amit Shah will inaugurate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jana Biswas Rath Yatra in the state. Tripura BJP will start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

Shah will flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district during his visit to the northeastern state on January 5.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also inspected the venue and reviewed the preparations at Dhar Dharmanagar where Amit Shah will address a programme.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018.

Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya said, "Keeping the focus on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, BJP to start Jana Biswas Rath Yatra on January 5 at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district of Tripura."

He said Booth Vijay Abhiyan and Booth Shashaktikaran Abhiyan have already started in Tripura."Jana Biswas Rath Yatra is going to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah from Dharmanagar town. The other Rath Yatra will be inaugurated in the other direction, Sabroom Subdivisional town of South Tripura," Bhattacharya said.

On January 12, BJP national president JP Nadda will join the 'Jan Viswas Yatra' and address party workers.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023. (ANI)

