Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Sunday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will soon inaugurate the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's statue at the Chandigarh airport, and targeted the BJP for doing "petty politics" over the issue.

Kang's remarks came days after the BJP slammed the AAP government for "failing" to unveil the statue at the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport and gave it an ultimatum of 72 hours, after which the opposition party said it would inaugurate the statue.

In a statement, Kang said it was because of the efforts of Chief Minister Mann that the Chandigarh airport was named after Bhagat Singh.

After coming to power, Mann initiated the process of naming the airport after Bhagat Singh and also installed his statue there. The chief minister is set to inaugurate the statue very soon, the AAP MP said.

Kang said the BJP is doing "petty politics" over the names of martyrs, which is inappropriate.

"The BJP is trying to mislead the people of Punjab by using Bhagat Singh's name, but the people of Punjab are well aware of the BJP's anti-Punjab stance. These theatrics will no longer impact the people," he said.

On Thursday, Punjab BJP vice president Subhash Sharma said the AAP government has shown no urgency to inaugurate Bhagat Singh's statue, which has been wrapped in a piece of cloth for six months now.

He questioned Mann's commitment to the legacy of Bhagat Singh and said that if the statue was not inaugurated in 72 hours, the BJP would take matters into its own hands and unveil it.

