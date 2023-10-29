Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 29 (ANI): Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Metro project on January 1, 2024, an official statement said.

As directed by Odisha CM Patnaik, Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabina Odisha V K Pandian along with senior officials reviewed the work of the proposed Metro Rail Project which will connect the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Phase I of the Metro Rail project will connect Bhubaneswar Airport with Trisulia Square, via Chandrasekharpur. Jaydev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Master Canteen and Rajmahal Square.

Pandian discussed and facilitated decisions for the timely commencement of the construction of the Metro Rail project.

CM Patnaik announced the project on Odisha Dibas on April 1, 2023, for which the Detailed Project Report has been approved by the Government. A Master Plan for extending the Metro Rail service to other areas of Bhubaneswar and to Khordha, Puri and Cuttack towns is being developed through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

Trisulia is going to emerge as a major traffic hub to serve Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities as well as emerge as the gateway to the Twin city from Banki and Athagarh sides.

The Central Depot of the Metro Rail project will be located near Trisulia Square where the Command and Control Centre as well as the maintenance and stabling facilities for the Metro trains will be constructed. A New Bus Stand is being constructed at Trisulia Square, which will be further expanded and integrated with Metro station.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Pandian expressed satisfaction with the progress made by various departments and agencies and directed officials to complete the preparatory work in time ahead of the foundation stone for the project to be laid by the Chief Minister on January 1, 2024.

Pandian instructed that the works must be monitored very closely, observing principles of 5T to ensure the timely completion of the project within a four-year schedule. He also asked officials to ensure that the project realizes the vision of the Chief Minister of a world-class urban transport system for the aspirational Odisha.

He advised that the metro system should leverage the latest technologies and most advanced equipment to provide efficient mobility solutions to passengers. He asked officials to ensure that other modes of transport are aligned with metro rail stoppages for the seamless movement of passengers.

He also advised officials to ensure that the project planning should be done in such a way so that it has enough room for long-term future expansions.

Pandian made a surprise visit to the newly constructed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) to get feedback from people and see the cleanliness at the state-of-the-art terminal.

He interacted with passengers, vendors, service providers, bus operators and other staff members. He asked officials to further strengthen the integrated information management system which will enhance the passenger experience and hassle-free movement of passengers.

The officials also visited the transformed Taldanda Canal. He advised that the visual aesthetics along the canal should be maintained so it continues to be a recreational hub for the people of Cuttack City.

Pandian was accompanied by Anu Garg, Development Commissioner - cum - Addl. Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, E&IT Department, senior officials of Cuttack District administration, Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation and Works Department of Government of Odisha. (ANI)

