Jammu, October 29: A soldier was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife in J&K's Kathua district. Bhopinder Singh, the soldier was arrested after his wife, Sarabjeet Kour was found strangled to death at her home in Kunde Chak Marheen village Saturday morning. "A case was registered at Rajbagh police station in Kathua district.

"Bhopinder Singh was arrested and he confessed to having strangled his wife to death while at home on leave from his duties.

“The motive behind the murder is being ascertained. “After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to relatives for cremation”, police said.

