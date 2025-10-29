Kolar (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI): Karnataka minister Byrathi Suresh on Wednesday dismissed rumours of a leadership change in the cabinet, reiterating that the post of Chief Minister in the state is "not vacant" and that CM Siddaramaiah is managing the administration of the state efficiently.

"The post of Chief Minister is not vacant in the state. No one is asking to remove that post and give it to us," the Karnataka Urban Development and Urban Planning Minister said.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha: South Bengal To Receive Light to Moderate Rain As After-Effect of Cyclonic Storm.

Speaking to reporters in Kolar, he said that there is no 'revolution' in the state, there is no illusion. Everything is speculative news.

When asked about the question of a Dalit CM in the state, the minister mentioned, "Everyone has the right to ask for any post in a democratic system. Therefore, he questioned what is wrong in saying that a Dalit should become the CM."

Also Read | Delhi Cloud-Seeding: Artificial Rain in National Capital Scheduled for Today Put on Hold; Know Why.

"CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, and myself, all are disciplined soldiers of the Congress party. The final decision on any issue will be taken by our efficient high command," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would abide by the Congress high command's decision regarding any possible Cabinet reshuffle, adding that he is focused on completing his full term in office.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "If high command decides, I will complete my term."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on October 27 said that he would go by what the CM says amid speculations about the change in the leadership.

"What is left to be said after the CM's statement. We follow his word," Shivakumar told reporters when asked about CM Siddaramaiah's statement that he would complete the full term as CM if the Congress High Command agrees.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that statements by legislators on the leadership change and the reshuffle in the Karnataka Cabinet are irrelevant, as the final decision rests with the Congress High Command. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)