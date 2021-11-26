Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced his government's plan to build lawyers' chambers in all courts of the state besides providing various facilities for visiting litigants.

Adityanath made the announcement while digitally participating in the Constitution Day programme at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.

In his address to the programme from the Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister pointed out how the year was special for all because of it being the ‘Amrit Mahotsav' of Independence and centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

Adityanath said his government always worked to protect the lawyers' interests and that is why he increased their welfare fund in the state from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

On the occasion, a group reading of the Preamble of the Constitution too was held.

"The Constitution has given equal rights to all of us. That is why we should keep the text of the Constitution in our homes in the same way we keep religious books, so that respect for the Constitution is inculcated in every Indian," the chief minister said.

He said the UP Vidhan Sabha also held a special session on the values ??of the Constitution.

"Looking at the original copy of the Constitution of India reveals how far-sighted its had been. It will not be wrong if the Constitution is called the soul of India," he said.

He said at the time of Independence, some people acted like stooges of the British and had least interest in keeping India united.

"At the same time, a large section was working to keep the country as 'one India',” he said.

