Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of the ancient Baijnath (Vaidyanath) Temple while extending greetings on the occasion of Uttarayani.

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, Dhami said, "The ancient Baijnath (Vaidyanath) Temple, located on the sacred banks of the Gomti River, is a vibrant centre of Uttarakhand's Shiva tradition. On the holy occasion of Uttarayani, when the Sun God turns northward and winter scatters its spiritual tranquillity, the divinity of the Baijnath Temple enhances even further. Popular belief holds that bathing on the banks of the Gomti and having darshan of Baijnath Mahadev on the day of Uttarayani brings special merit. During your visit to Bageshwar district, be sure to pay obeisance at this sacred abode."

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Uttarayani Kauthik Fair organised by the Kumain Cultural Upliftment Forum in Khatima by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering, Dhami announced the construction of a "Parvatiya Vikas Bhawan" (Mountain Development Building) and directed the District Magistrate to identify suitable land. He also declared that the Uttarayani Fair would be included in the official state calendar, assured financial assistance, and approved the construction of a permanent stage.

Describing Makar Sankranti as a festival of both spiritual and scientific importance, Dhami said it marks the Sun's transition into Uttarayan and symbolises new energy, hope and beginnings. He stressed that Uttarayani is not merely a festival but a celebration of culture, faith and philosophy, adding that such events help the younger generation reconnect with their roots.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for balancing development with the global revival of Sanatan culture. Highlighting development works in Khatima, Dhami listed major projects in healthcare, education, connectivity, and sports infrastructure. He asserted that there would be no compromise on Devbhoomi's culture, demography, or law and order, reiterating the government's zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and illegal activities, while reaffirming the resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)

