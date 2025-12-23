Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday remembered former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, paying tribute to his lifelong commitment to the welfare, dignity and empowerment of farmers.

Extending greetings on National Farmers' Day, CM Dhami said Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated his entire life to safeguarding the rights and interests of farmers and placing agriculture and rural development at the centre of national policymaking.

"On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of the country, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, the empowered and fearless voice of farmers, countless salutations. Placing agriculture, rural India, and farmer dignity at the centre of policies and decisions, he struggled throughout his life for the rights, pride, and empowerment of the food providers," the Chief Minister said.

CM Dhami also extended greetings to farmers across the country on the occasion of National Farmers' Day and reiterated the commitment of the Uttarakhand government towards farmer welfare.

"Heartfelt greetings to all food providers and farmers on National Farmers' Day. Our government is committed and working towards the welfare, respect, and empowerment of farmers," he added.

December 23 is observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, across the country to recognise the invaluable contribution of farmers to India's social and economic fabric. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, who is widely regarded as a champion of farmers' rights and rural upliftment.

Along with CM Dhami, several political leaders across the country paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also remembered the late Prime Minister, describing him as a leader who remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers.

Chauhan said Singh's ideas and principles continue to remain relevant in India's journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

"On the birth anniversary of the messiah of farmers, former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers, millions of salutations and heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all farmer brothers and sisters on National Farmers' Day! His thoughts will always remain relevant in the creation of a developed and self-reliant India. Your life dedicated to national upliftment and the welfare of farmers will forever inspire the countrymen for the well-being of the food providers and the development of rural areas. Repeated obeisance at the feet of revered Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji!" said Chauhan.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid tribute, highlighting Chaudhary Charan Singh's role in shaping India's agrarian policies and strengthening the rural economy.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He shaped India's agrarian policies and strengthened the rural economy. His commitment to justice, equality, and farmers' empowerment continues to inspire those who work for the nation's heartland," said DK Shivakumar.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, and served as India's fifth Prime Minister from July 1979 to January 1980. He held several key portfolios during his political career, including Minister for Home and Agriculture in CB Gupta's ministry in 1960, and Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani's ministry between 1962 and 1963.

Among his notable contributions were the Redemption Bill of 1939, which played a significant role in providing relief to rural debtors, and the Land Holding Act of 1960, implemented during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, which aimed to reduce land ceilings uniformly across the state. (ANI)

