New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected road widening work from Prem Bari Pul to Singalpur village in the North-West district of Delhi on Saturday. She said that her work is working 24/7 for the development of the capital city.

"Development work is going on continuously in Delhi. The government is working 24/7... Today, road widening work is underway," the Chief Minister said after inspecting the road widening work.

"There is a DDA park here, a PWD road, and this is the land of Haryana Irrigation. All the agencies are ready to provide convenience to the public. The trees that are coming in the way will be transplanted, so there is no compromise with the environment and greenery of Delhi," she said.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister saluted the soldiers and thanked them on behalf of Delhi.

"When our soldiers stand at the border and protect the country, we can live peacefully in our homes and work in our offices. I salute the soldiers and thank them on behalf of Delhi," she said.

"Homage... to those brave souls who chose the nation and dedicated their all at the feet of Mother India for her protection," the chief minister also posted on X.

As the nation marks the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army commemorated it with solemnity, pride, and nationwide participation, honouring the valour and supreme sacrifice of soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

According to a release of Ministry of Defence, the central event was held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras over two days and was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour & Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence; Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh; and General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

The occasion witnessed tributes by senior military and civil dignitaries, the lighting of 545 lamps in memory of fallen heroes, and the felicitation of Veer Naris and Next of Kin. In a poignant gesture of inclusion, the Army reached out to families of all 545 martyrs across India and Nepal.

The COAS General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated legacy projects, including the Indus Viewpoint, e-Shradhanjali portal, and a QR-based Audio Gateway. A Capability Display showcased cutting-edge indigenous technologies in mobility, surveillance, and firepower, underscoring the Army's drive towards modernisation and self-reliance. Cultural performances, religious prayers, and interactive outreach programmes reflected the nation's undying gratitude and deep emotional connection with its soldiers. (ANI)

