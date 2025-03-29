Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. The Telugu New Year, "Sri Vishwavasu," Nama will start on Sunday (March 30).

The Chief Minister wished that people would be blessed with good fortune and their aspirations fulfilled in the new Telugu year, along with harmony, bountiful rains, and cheers in the lives of farmers' families and abundant crops.

CM Revanth Reddy said the state government is launching the "Fine Rice" distribution scheme to every white ration card holder family on the auspicious Ugadi festival day, hoping that the Telangana State will register robust growth in all sectors and stand as a role model for the country in the implementation of welfare schemes.

The CM called on everyone to celebrate Ugadi with joy and gaiety and to promote the significance of the Telangana culture and traditions.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that the state government will provide free fine rice to 84 per cent of the population of Ugadi.

Reddy credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for introducing the Food Security Act. "It was our leader Sonia Gandhi who brought in the Food Security Act. It was a very noble Act, and it is to ensure that nobody goes hungry in this country," he said.

Addressing concerns over ration quality under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Reddy stated, "In the many years of its implementation, Central and State Governments were giving rations but not of appropriate quality... Many times, I have pointed out that the rations being supplied to the poor under PDS are not of appropriate quality."

The Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state is now set to enhance the quality of food grains provided to beneficiaries.

"Now that we have got a chance to enhance the quality, under the guidance and directions of CM Revanth Reddy, in Telangana starting Ugadi, the day after - the Telangana new year, we are going to give free fine rice to 84 per cent of the population in Telangana," he said.

Calling it a "historic step forward," Reddy emphasised the initiative's role in ensuring food security for vulnerable sections of society. (ANI)

