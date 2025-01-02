Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of over Rs 362 crore project to modernize the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden here.

The project will include various facilities for animals and visitors to make the facility a modern, state-of-the-art centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that established in 1957, Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden is the only Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation of a project to give modern outlook of Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden involving a financial outlay of Rs 362.04 crore. zoological and botanical centre in the entire North East which is a leading conservation centre for the region's rich biodiversity. Set up at a sprawling area, Assam State Zoo is a centre where flora and fauna of several unique species exist together.

Reminiscing his childhood memories with the Assam Zoo, he said that once he became the Chief Minister, he took decision to make the zoo a modern one. Therefore, he took decision to infuse Rs 362.04 crore for its modernisation purpose.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that State government has already planned to set up two more zoos at Dibrugarh and Silchar respectively. Both the zoos are to be built in an open zoo model, as Rs 259 crore and Rs 214 crore have been earmarked for Dibrugarh and Silchar zoos respectively.

Meanwhile, State government has also decided to set up Institute of Wildlife and Health for wild animals at Chabua.

He also said that though poaching has almost disappeared from the state, government has given responsibility to a Special Task Force of Assam Police to deal with poaching cases involving elephants and tigers.

He also said that so far, State government has made 74 thousand 115 bigha forest land encroachment free which has also aided in increasing animal population and defeating poaching.

Chief Minister Sarma released a report on 'Elephant Population Estimation in Assam'.

As per the estimation report, the population of elephant in Assam has stood at 5828. It carries a positive image towards wildlife conservation in the state, the Chief Minister added.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Guwahati Bijulee Kalita Medhi, Mayor GMC Mrigen Sarania, Special Chief Secretary (Forest) MK Yadava and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

