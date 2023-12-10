Shimla, December 10: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has earned a spot on Outlook Business magazine's impactful 'Changemakers of the Year' list for 2023 that recognises 23 individuals for their outstanding contributions and impact across diverse fields, fostering positive change in society over the past year.

A government spokesperson from the Chief Minister's office said that this prestigious recognition celebrates his exceptional leadership and noteworthy contributions, particularly in effectively managing the recent monsoon-related disasters. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Health Update: Himachal Pradesh CM's Health Improving, Says Chief Minister's Media Advisor.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's commendable handling of the crisis sets him apart as the sole Chief Minister in the country to feature on this distinguished list. His dynamic approach to governance and unwavering commitment to serving the state has earned him this remarkable accolade. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Donates All His Savings of Rs 51 Lakh to State Disaster Relief Fund for Victims of Nature’s Fury.

He emphasized that this honour places him alongside influential figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Virat Kohli, and Neeraj Chopra, underscoring the impactful contributions of CM Sukhu in fostering positive societal change.

