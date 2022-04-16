Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) As back-to-back political murders of an RSS activist and an SDPI worker here rocked Kerala, the opposition Congress on Saturday came down heavily on the Left government alleging that the increasing number of communal and political murders happening in the state nowadays was a result of communal appeasement being done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Also Read | @MVenkaiahNaidu The Solemn Occasion of Easter Reminds the People That Love is Stronger … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The police force have become mute spectators of violence and murders and people are living under fear as there is no protection for their life and property, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said.

Also Read | Goa Horror: Cop Arrested for Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old Girl, Forcing Her to Undergo Abortion.

Alleging that the southern state has turned into a "goonda corridor" from north to south, he also said communal forces like RSS and SDPI were unleashing violence in the state.

"All these killings are the result of the communal appeasement being done by the Chief Minister in the name of social engineering. The government does not have the power to oppose anyone," he told reporters in Varkala.

The fundamentalist forces from both the minority and the majority communities have infiltrated into the police force, he further alleged, adding that there was criticism against the home department headed by Vijayan even in the Marxist party's recently concluded district conferences.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident of the RSS man's murder, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

Srinivasan, 45, was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near here.

PFI leader Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

BJP state general secretary, C Krishnakumar criticised the police vehemently saying the law enforcers failed to check the attack against Srinivasan and they did not attempt to trace the assailants after the crime.

"SDPI is trying to spread the violence across the district. Police are remaining as just mute spectators. Why did they not make any attempt to check the murder though they had ample information regarding the killer gangs of SDPI? There was a serious lapse on part of the police," he alleged.

However, ruling CPI(M) leader and assembly Speaker M B Rajesh condemned the murders and urged the people to isolate the attackers and assailants.

There was clear planning behind each violent incident happening in the state and a deliberate attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the state was the reason behind such murders, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)