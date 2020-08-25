Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with Karnataka District in-charge Ministers of Bagalkot, Vijaypura and Gadag districts to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

A meeting of all the legislators will be convened soon and plans will be made to provide adequate relief for the damage done. All information will be sent to the Central Government. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he would go to New Delhi next week and request for the release of relief funds.

He was speaking at a meeting of elected representatives and senior officials of Dharwad and Belgaum districts at the Sambra airport, Belagavi today.

Legislators must work within their constituencies to respond to people's problems, he said. He instructed officials to undertake emergency work under NDRF.

He instructed the district authorities to immediately send information on the damage and necessary grants to the district.As of now Rs 412 crore funds are available for flood management and other emergency work in Belgaum district.

More money will be released immediately if needed. Rs 174 crore is for the construction of houses in the district.

Similarly, there is plenty of money available in other districts. A total of Rs 488 crore has been released to 44,156 beneficiaries who lost their homes.

He instructed the district commissioners to immediately send information on damage and necessary grants to the district.

The Chief Minister said that the Belgaum-Dharwad issues have been identified and action will be taken to provide housing and crop relief based on the economic condition of the state in the wake of Covid-19.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government's decision to reopen last year's home remediation software will be taken soon.

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakihioli, and Belgaum District in-charge Minister Jagdish Shetter also discussed flood management and relief measures.

Mahantesha Kavatagimatha, Chief Government Whip of the Legislative Council, requested adding another 9,000 houses in the district and releasing funds in instalments.

Ananda Mamani, the Vice-Chairperson of the assembly, said that there is a difference every year between Dharwad and Belgaum districts in Peravili. Mamani appealed to fix this.

MLA Mahadevappa Yadavada urged urgent action to be taken to provide relief to the victims who lost their homes last time.

Abhay Patil said Rs 320 crore is needed for the development of Belgaum city. He urged the immediate release of the Nagarothana grant.

Mahesh Kumathulli, MLA from Athani constituency said home compensation is still pending. He urged the immediate release of Rs 50-60 crore for the development of roads.

MLA Lakshmi Hebbalakar said the crop is also damaged by the overflow of ponds in the Belgaum rural area and requested that more grants be released for the permanent solution and improvement of the roads.

Arvind Bellad, MLA from Dharwad district stressed on the need to use sophisticated technology to understand rainfall. He said the government should look into the matter. He urged to provide special package for Hubli-Dharwad road development.

MLA Shankara Patil Munanekoppa and Amrita Desai appealed for a permanent solution to the problem arising from Bennihalla every rainy season.

Deputy commissioner MG Hiremath explained the situation and the conditions and flood management in the district. He said the government was taking precautionary measures for flood management and ensuring that state officers were in constant touch with the officials of Maharashtra. Therefore no such problem should arise, Hiremath said. Crop seeds and fertiliser have been distributed in the district, he added.

Earlier today Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the Belagavi district. (ANI)

