Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh and informed that a three-day state mourning will be declared to condole on his demise.

Addressing the reporters late night today, Adityanath said, "Three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23."

"In Indian politics, he was synonymous with purity, transparency and public service. The death of such a respected organiser and popular mass leader Kalyan Singh ji is an irreparable loss for the entire nation," Adityanath tweeted.

"Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," Adityanath said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of Kalyan Singh and said that he was firmly rooted in Indian values.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji...statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

"Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India's cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions," PM Modi further tweeted.

Praising the life of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Prime Minister further wrote, "Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also mourned Singh's demise and tweeted, "Kalyan Singh ji was not only a stalwart of Indian politics, but also left an indelible mark on the country and society with his personality and creativity. His long political life was devoted to the service of the masses. He became known as the most popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow today, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89. (ANI)

