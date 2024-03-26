Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): On the festival of Holi Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gorakshapeethadheeshwar worshipped the ashes of Holika and inaugurated the celebration of Holi.

CM Yogi enjoyed the songs at the temple and further participated in 'gau-seva'.

Also Read | Butter Chicken Row: Daryaganj Chain Moves Delhi High Court Against Alleged Defamatory Remarks by Moti Mahal Owners.

On reaching the place where Holika was burnt, Yogi performed all the rituals for the worship of the Bhasma (Ashes) of Holika amid the Vedic chants and offered prayers.

The head priest of the temple with other devotees and saints sought blessings from Gorakshpeethadhishwar by applying tilak using the Holika Bhasma. The Gorakshapeethadheeshwar also applied the tilak of Holika ashes to them and extended his Holi greetings.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing Two Weeks Ago Found Raped and Murdered in Gujarat, Two Arrested in Connection With Crime.

Later Yogi arrived at the Gorakhnath Temple from Holika dahan site and offered Holika ashes to Shreenath Ji.

Later on CM Yogi also reached the cowshed of the temple and applied Holika and Gulal to the cows while expressing good wishes for them. He also served them by offering jaggery and feeding them with roti and milk. Upon hearing the Chief Minister's voice in the cowshed, the cows ran towards him. The Chief Minister affectionately patted and caressed all the cows on their heads and necks.

During his routine activities, CM Yogi reached near the Bhim Sarovar at the temple premises. Here, he fed grains to the ducks strolling along the lake shore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)