Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Honouring the age-old tradition of Gorakshapeeth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath performed Kanya Pujan on Mahanavami of Sharadiya Navratri at Gorakhnath Temple. The ritual reflects the Peeth's deep reverence for Matru Shakti, a sentiment Yogi Adityanath has further translated into action through various schemes for women's safety, empowerment, and dignity since becoming the Chief Minister.

According to an official release, during the ceremony on Wednesday, CM Yogi washed the feet of nine girls symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga, performed their worship as per rituals, draped them with a chunari, carried out aarti, served them food with devotion, and then sought their blessings by offering dakshina and gifts. Staying true to tradition, the Chief Minister also performed Batuk Pujan (worship of young boys).

After washing the feet of the nine girls from a brass vessel filled with water in the temple's dining hall, he applied roli, sandalwood paste, curd, and rice grains (akshat) on their foreheads, offered flowers and durva grass, and then adorned them with garlands and chunaris. He presented each girl with gifts and dakshina before seeking their blessings.

The Chief Minister also performed a worship ceremony for a six-month-old baby girl and took her blessings. In another symbolic gesture, he applied a tilak to a boy dressed as Hanuman, adorned him with a garland, and draped a cloth over his shoulders.

After the rituals, CM Yogi served freshly cooked prasadam from the temple kitchen to the girls and boys. Along with the nine girls, he also performed aarti for the large number of young girls and batuks (boys) who had gathered. All of them were respectfully fed and given gifts and dakshina, the release stated.

The young girls and boys eagerly awaited the affection of their 'Maharaj Ji', their excitement evident throughout the ceremony. The girls appeared overjoyed on receiving dakshina directly from his hands.

After the rituals, CM Yogi engaged warmly with the children as he went from plate to plate, ensuring that no child's meal lacked any part of the prasadam and instructing the temple staff to maintain proper arrangements, as per the release.

Gorakhnath Temple's chief priest Yogi Kamalnath, Jagadguru Swami Santoshacharya Satua Baba from Kashi were among those present on the occasion. Before the Kanya Pujan, CM Yogi also worshipped Goddess Siddhidatri at the temple's Shaktipeeth in the morning puja session according to rituals. (ANI)

