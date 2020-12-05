Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday started the process of handing over the appointment letters to 36,950 assistant school teachers under the UP 69,000 teacher recruitment drive.

During a ceremony at the Chief Minister's residence, Adityanath handed over the appointment letter to five newly recruited youth. The minister and local public representatives distributed the letters of appointment to the successful candidates at programmes organised in the districts.

Under the ongoing 'Mission Rozgar', Adityanath started the process of distributing the appointment letters to the teachers through an online ceremony as a safety measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also addressed the recruited teachers and officials through video conferencing.

While congratulating the newly appointed teachers, Adityanath said that they have big responsibilities ahead of them.

"Newly elected teachers must understand this responsibility. As the schools are closed amid COVID-19, you must go to the schools to take details and guide parents and children accordingly. Keep teaching them something new, innovative and raise aware. Teachers have to understand that a teacher is a lifelong teacher. I appeal to the teachers to simplify the syllabus, make the syllabus interesting and encourage innovations," he added.

The Chief Minister directed the departmental officers to provide one copy of the new National Education Policy to all newly appointed teachers.

According to an official release of Uttar Pradesh government, on October 16, 2020, appointment letters were distributed to 31,227 assistant school teachers. "On October 23, 2020, appointment letters were distributed to 3,317 assistant teachers of government secondary schools. Today, 36,950 school teachers were given their appointment letters under the UP 69,000 teacher recruitment drive," it said. (ANI)

