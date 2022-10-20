Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 66 projects during the sixth edition of Deepotsava celebrations focusing on urban development, transport, housing and urban planning, public works, tourism and dairy development.

"The much eagerly awaited Deepotsava festivities in Ayodhya will not stall the proposed developmental works in the holy city as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate 66 projects during the period," a government official's statement said on Thursday.

Prominent among the projects to be inaugurated is Phase 3 of the drinking water scheme of the Urban Development Department.

"Clean drinking water will be provided to the people of municipal corporation area through this scheme to be implemented at the cost of Rs 5,456.62 lakh," it said.

CM will also inaugurate the construction of a driving training institute at the cost of Rs 856.84 crore.

"Yogi Government will also build Queen Ho Memorial Park at the cost of Rs 2,192.03 lakh. The scheme of the Tourism department is one of the important schemes of the Yogi government. Furthermore, the Yogi Government will develop Hanuman Kund and Svardkhani Kund at the cost of Rs 145.44 lakh and Rs 106.45 lakh respectively as part of its commitment to develop ponds of the state," it read.

The Government also proposes to build an auditorium with a capacity of 216 people at the cost of Rs 488.97 lakh.

Besides, CM Yogi will inaugurate Nagar Panchayat buildings at Bhawan Kumar Ganj and Khironi Suchitaganj on the occasion of Deepotsava.

Meanwhile, Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Wednesday to take stock of the final stage of preparations for the sixth edition of Deepotsava celebrations to be held on the eve of Diwali in the holy city on October 23, and also gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned in this regard.Deepotsava, a festival started by Chief Minister Yogi in 2017, has been growing in terms of the grandeur of celebrations every year making it quite a spectacle not only for people within the country but also abroad, it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time this year, according to a press

Preparations are on to decorate every intersection in Ayodhya with 'Rangoli' and diyas and to introduce the world to India's rich and colourful Sanatan culture and traditions.

Furthermore, CM Yogi reviewed the progress in the construction works of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. He also visited Ramlala and Hanumangarhi and prayed for the state's prosperity.

As per the statement, the Chief Minister also visited Raj Sadan where he met Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and discussed his arrangements for the royal reception and co-banquet of foreign guests during Deepotsava. (ANI)

