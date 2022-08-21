In a shocking incident, a video of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's daughter went viral on social media where she can be seen assaulting a doctor. According to reports Zoramthanga's daughter Milari Chhangte was upset after the doctor, a dermatologist with a clinic in Aizawl, refused to see her without an appointment. Interestingly, the doctor had asked Chhangte to take an appointment before turning up at the clinic for consultation. In the video, Zoramthanga's daughter can be seen walking up to the doctor and hitting him in the face as others try to hold her back. After the video went viral, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga issued an apology for his daughter's "misbehaviour".

