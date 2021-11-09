Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday and held discussions over a range of issues that have been a bone of contention between the neighbouring states.

The chief ministers decided that the chief secretaries will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on the outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of the two states, a joint statement said after the meeting.

Both the states decided to work closely on resolving the issues of the Kotia group of villages, Neradi barrage, Jhanjavathi reservoir, the Polavaram multi-purpose project, and mutual no-objection certificates for the Balimela and Upper Sileru projects in the energy sector, the joint statement said.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived in Bhubaneswar in the late afternoon and held a meeting with his Odisha counterpart at the Lok Seva Bhavan here in the evening.

“Had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly on water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism,” Patnaik tweeted.

He also posted pictures of the two greeting each other with flowers.

The chief ministers said the states not only share borders, but also a long and glorious history, and heritage.

The states will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in the BR Ambedkar University in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and Berhampur University in Odisha respectively.

Appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts, supply of books, and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood, the statement said.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and cannabis cultivation.

At times of need, the two neighbouring states have extended full cooperation and assistance, a fact borne out during the natural disasters in the past, it said.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will continue the legacy of cooperation and in the true spirit of federalism discuss issues between the two states, the statement said.

There have been several flare-ups in recent months over the ownership of 21 of the 28 villages under Kotia panchayat, which is claimed by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Another major issue is the construction of the proposed Neradu barrage on the Vamsadhara river.

The Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal had recently permitted Andhra Pradesh to go ahead with the construction of the Neradi barrage which is expected to submerge over 106 acres of land in the Rayagada and Gajapati districts of Odisha.

The submergence to be caused by the Polavaram multipurpose project in the Godavari river is also another issue.

The matter concerning the height of the proposed dam and alleged change done to the construction of the reservoir without the consent of the Odisha government is sub-judice. PTI HMB

