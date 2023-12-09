Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI):Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday underscored the detrimental impact of mafia dominance, whether in cooperatives or any other sector, on development and the well-being of the common people.

"Such circumstances prevailed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. However, with the intensified crackdown on mafia networks in the state, there has been a notable shift in public perception. Today, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing substantial developmental works, leading to increased income for the people," the CM stated.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Sex-Racket Busted in Palghar; Minor Among Three Bangladeshi Girls Rescued, Pimp Nabbed.

CM Yogi was addressing a gathering following the inauguration of the newly constructed commercial complex of District Cooperative Federation (DCF) Limited in Nathmalpur, Gorakhpur.

On this occasion, he highlighted that prolonged gang wars in Gorakhpur had led to an identity crisis for the residents. Entrepreneurs were reluctant to invest, and banks were hesitant to provide loans to the youth, he pointed out.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Students Suffer Burns As Government School Teachers Force Them To Pour Hot Oil on Each Other's Palms in Bastar; Probe Ordered.

The absence of significant development projects was evident, and even when such projects emerged, the influence of the mafia often led to contract disputes and gang wars.

"The cooperative movement has been the soul of India's development. States that understood its fundamental concept and importance advanced in development. States that neglected cooperatives or allowed cooperatives to fall into the hands of the wrong people lagged behind. The backwardness of the state also had a negative impact on per capita income," he pointed out.

Yogi Adityanath said that cooperatives in Uttar Pradesh were deliberately weakened through malicious actions.

He pointed out that before 2017, the Reserve Bank of India cancelled the licenses of 16 district cooperative banks in the state, resulting in severe consequences for small farmers and traders who had deposited their money in these institutions. Many faced financial ruin, making it challenging for them even to arrange funds for significant life events such as their daughters' marriages.

"Today, many banks have become operational again with the help of the government," the CM added.

The Chief Minister said that a model of the cooperative could be created among small land-holding farmers by forming FPOs and linking them with different works like food processing, storage etc. These models are expected to inspire a significant number of people, leading to increased employment opportunities.

CM Yogi highlighted the government's subsidy support for constructing warehouses, and said, "If warehouses are built by connecting farmers, new sources of income will also be created for them."

He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing farmers' income by ensuring timely provision of fertilizers and seeds. Recognizing the broader impact, CM Yogi stressed that an increase in farmers' income would positively contribute to the prosperity of both the state and the country.

Praising outgoing Chairman Gulab Radhwaj Singh and his team for the commercial complex built by DCF, the Chief Minister said that this complex, built at a place previously hit by encroachment and anarchy, will increase 20 livelihood opportunities through 20 shops, exemplifying the spirit of cooperation.

The Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the DCF commercial complex and planted saplings in the complex. DCF Chairman Suman Singh and outgoing Deputy Chairman Gulab Radhwaj Singh alias Mahanth Singh extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister during the program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)