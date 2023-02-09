New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it recovered Rs 1.5 crore from a Kolkata businessman in connection with the multi-crore coal-smuggling case.

The recovery of cash drew a sharp response from the BJP, with the party's state chief Sukanta Majumdar alleging that the businessman has direct relations with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He further accused the chief minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress chief of being involved in the alleged coal scam.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Majumdar said, "The ED, in a press briefing, mentioned two businessmen, one of whom is Manjeet Singh Grewal alias Jitti Bhaiii. Mamata Banerjee has direct relations with him. He has been seen with Mamta and her family members on multiple occasions. The money recovered is connected with the coal scam in West Bengal," said Majumdar.

The BJP state chief demanded a probe into the recovery be carried out by the ED under court supervision and that the identity of all the people involved in the coal scam be revealed.

Earlier, on January 13, the medical board at Safdarjung hospital filed a preliminary medical report on the health of Gurupada Maji, an accused in the alleged West Bengal coal mining and money laundering case.

Majumdar alleged that his car was attacked by some people who were holding TMC flags.

"They tried to attack me and break my car. Thankfully, I had security escorts with me and escaped unhurt. The attackers were holding TMC flags. Is the TMC giving flags to others? There's no democracy in West Bengal. We'll continue our fight against this government," said the BJP state chief.

"They came to kill me thinking that if I am killed then BJP will cease to exist in West Bengal. But there are thousands of Sukanta Majumdars in the BJP and it's not possible to finish the BJP by finishing me off," he added.

On February 21, 2021, a CBI team visited Abhishek's residence and summoned his wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the alleged coal scam.

Local coal operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.

The ED had claimed that Abhishek was a beneficiary of funds raised from this illegal trade. (ANI)

