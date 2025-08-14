Bathinda (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited Bathinda Military Station to review the prevailing security situation and assess the operational readiness of the Chetak Corps.

He praised the formation's combat preparedness and the effective integration of advanced technologies to counter emerging threats.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Who Were the Members of Independent India's First Cabinet? List of Ministers' Names and Their Portfolios in Jawaharlal Nehru's Ministry.

"While witnessing a display of equipment featuring cutting-edge systems, the COAS stressed the importance of keeping pace with technological advancements and urged personnel to maintain constant operational vigilance," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army, posted on X.

General Dwivedi also interacted with troops, commending their dedication and exceptional state of readiness.

Also Read | President of India Speech on Eve of Independence Day 2025: Prez Droupadi Murmu Says 'Access to Basic Facilities Like Tap Water a Right of Citizen' During Public Address.

Earlier on Monday, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov, first Deputy Minister of Defence - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said, "Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, expanding military-to-military ties, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region and reaffirming the mutual commitment to regional stability and global peace."

Meanwhile, the Australian Chief of Army, Lt General Simon Stuart, called on COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday, as per ADG PI. They held discussions focused on deepening military-to-military engagement. The Australian Army Chief was also briefed on Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, the ADG PI said that the discussions focused on enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Australia, deepening military-to-military engagement and reinforcing the shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

"Lieutenant General Simon Stuart also engaged in high-level discussions with senior military leaders wherein he was briefed on OPERATION SINDOOR and India's security perspective," ADG PI said.

The Chief of the Australian Army, Lt Gen Simon Stuart, who is visiting India from August 10-14, received a ceremonial guard of honour earlier on Monday here in the national capital.

Notably, Lt Gen Stuart has a shared history with Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, having trained together at the United States Army War College in 2015. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)