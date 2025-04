Ahmedabad, Apr 14 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard have seized 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore which were dumped into the Arabian Sea by smugglers before fleeing, officials said on Monday.

The seized contraband is suspected to be methamphetamine and has been handed over to the ATS for further probe, the Coast Guard said in a release.

Also Read | Who Will Be New Mumbai Police Commissioner? Vivek Phansalkar To Retire on April 30; Deven Bharti, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sadanand Date and Archana Tyagi Among Contenders for Top Post.

The ATS and the Coast Guard carried out the joint operation near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Gujarat on the intervening night of April 12 and 13.

Upon seeing the approaching Coast Guard ship, the smugglers, who were on a boat, dumped the contraband into the sea and fled towards IMBL, the release said.

Also Read | Mehul Choksi, Wanted in INR 13,000 Crore PNB Fraud Case, Detained in Belgium on India's Extradition Request.

More than 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore were seized, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)