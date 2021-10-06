Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Coast Guard on Wednesday said it successfully coordinated the rescue of a mechanised sailing vessel's crew of nine, with the ship bound for Maldives from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu getting flooded during its voyage.

The vessel, 'Annai Vailankanne Arockia Vennila,' amid rough seas, reported a technical snag when it was about 170 Nautical Miles from Tuticorin and 230 NM off Maldives and requested assistance by transmitting a distress alert message through the Distressed Alert Transmitter-DAT.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

The distress message on flooding through DAT was received by the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), here at about 4 PM on October 5, a Defence release said.

MRCC launched the National Search and Rescue Services and activated the International Safety Net for coordinating search and rescue operation.

Also Read | Indian Users Reportedly Conned by Fake E-Commerce Websites Amid Festive Season Boom.

Out of the two merchant vessels identified for rescue, MV MCP Salzburg reached the location and safely rescued all the nine crew members early morning on Wednesday.

MV MCP Salzburg has proceeded to its next port of call, which is Maldives, and the rescued crew would be disembarking there.

The DAT is an indigenous technology developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation in consultation with Coast Guard and the National Search and Rescue Authority.

DATs are carried by Indian fishing boats, mechanised sailing vessels, coastal vessels and other small vessels too.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)