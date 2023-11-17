Kochi, Nov 17 (PTI) A two-day Coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach for Kerala and the Union Territory of Mahe was conducted on November 16 and 17 by the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters here.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the threat emanating from sea and to validate the effectiveness of coastal security measures along the coast of Kerala and Union Territory of Mahe, the Coast Guard said on Friday.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update: Rain Lashes Northeastern States As Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm; Setback for Meghalaya's Cherry Blossom Festival.

"It was conducted in coordination with coastal security stakeholders Indian Navy, Coastal Police, State Police, Customs, CISF, Fisheries, Minor Ports, Intelligence agencies, Cochin Port Authority and members of fishing and coastal communities," the ICG said in a release.

It said as part of the exercise, real-time threat and contingencies were simulated to assess the preparedness level of the coastal security agencies.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS Leader KTR Asks Voters in Jubilee Hills Constituency To Play Cricket With Mohammed Azharuddin, but Don't Vote for Him (Watch Video).

Enhanced security measures were instituted and the entire coastline was kept under strict surveillance and monitoring, ICG said, adding the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard aircraft based at Kochi undertook extensive surveillance of the coasts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)