Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 11 (ANI): A case has been registered against the deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust (CPT) for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income as a secretary of the organisation between January 2004 and December 2013, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday.

As per a statement, it was alleged that the civil servant had amassed a disproportionate amount of Rs 90.73 lakh while working as the secretary from January 2004 to December 2013.

"It was alleged that the public servant had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 90,73,582 (approx) in his and in the name of his family members," the statement said.

Several incriminating documents, including sale deeds, various bank account details, share certificates, statements of immovable property, mutual fund receipts were recovered from the office and residence of Cyril C George after searches.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

