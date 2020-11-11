Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant today officially launched new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro with brand's new M1 chip that is specifically designed for the Mac. All the three products are available to order today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. The new MacBook Air is priced at $999 while the students can get the new MacBook Air at just $899. Moreover, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education. Also, the Mac mini starts at $699 and $679 for education. Apple One More Thong Event Highlights.

The company claims that the new M1 is the most powerful chip that has been developed by Apple. With macOS Big Sur, Apple's M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before. And with M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. With amazing performance and remarkable new features, the new lineup of M1-powered Macs are an incredible value, and all are available to order today.

Apple M1 Chip (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple MacBook Air now gets the M1 chip, which is designed to deliver better performance and extraordinary battery life. The company claims the new MacBook Air offers up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback. Other new features include Apple’s latest image signal processor (ISP) in the M1 chip, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support, Retina display, Magic Keyboard, and more.

New MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with M1 chip and Big Sur making it even more powerful than the predecessor more. With up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to a staggering 20 hours of video playback, MacBook Pro delivers up to twice the battery life of the previous version.

New MacBook Air (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Additional features on the laptop include studio-quality mics for super clear recordings and calls, Apple’s latest camera ISP in the M1 chip, best-in-class security with the Secure Enclave, Touch ID, two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support and more. Packed with amazing performance, good battery life, Retina display, Magic Keyboard, and 3-pound compact design, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets a starting price of $1,299. However, for education, the laptop will retail at $1,199.

Apple Mac Mini (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apart from the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple also launched M1-powered Mac Mini. When compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in this price range, the Mac mini delivers up to 5x faster performance. The Mac mini is available for just $699, which is $100 less than the previous-generation quad-core model. Moreover, all new Macs come with Big Sur, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system.

